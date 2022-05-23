177,090 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

