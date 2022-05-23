$18.35 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will post $18.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $73.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,417. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.