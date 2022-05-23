$18.35 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $18.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $73.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,417. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

