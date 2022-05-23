$190.79 Million in Sales Expected for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.08 million to $226.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 13,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

