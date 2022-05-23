20,000 Shares in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Purchased by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.58. 34,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,825. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.