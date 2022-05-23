$22.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $24.20 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $17.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $94.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.58 million, with estimates ranging from $102.85 million to $244.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 432,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,560. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

