$280.87 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $280.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.57 million and the highest is $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

