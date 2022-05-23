$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Corning stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 257,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

