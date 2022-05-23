$332.11 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will report sales of $332.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.31 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $163.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

