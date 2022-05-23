37,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 0.93 on Monday, hitting 27.99. 21,521,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 37.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

