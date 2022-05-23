42,400 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.17% of iCAD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 150,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

