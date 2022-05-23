4,348 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 615,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 86,070 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 731,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,798,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.