$444.42 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report sales of $444.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $250.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.