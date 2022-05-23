$48.14 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to report $48.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.99 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $47.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $204.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $213.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.05 million, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $240.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.