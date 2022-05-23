$488.02 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $488.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.39 million and the highest is $496.40 million. Angi reported sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.00. 1,012,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,204. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

