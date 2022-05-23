$493.40 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $493.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $397.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 966,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

