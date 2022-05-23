$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the highest is $5.71 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.67 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,701,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,717,000 after acquiring an additional 940,746 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,999. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

