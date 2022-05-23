$505.31 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $505.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.28 million and the lowest is $476.70 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $487.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 226,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,197. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

