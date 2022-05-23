598,709 Shares in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Bought by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. DHI Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

