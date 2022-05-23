6,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.
