$637.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $637.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.02 million. FirstCash reported sales of $389.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

