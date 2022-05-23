$74.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.81 million and the highest is $76.50 million. Lannett posted sales of $106.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $341.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $342.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.05 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $343.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lannett in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

LCI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

