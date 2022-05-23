84,532 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Creative Planning increased its position in Enphase Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.55. 1,638,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,097. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.57.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $3,383,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

