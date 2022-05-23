$861.03 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $861.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $855.66 million. II-VI posted sales of $808.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

