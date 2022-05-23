8PAY Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $953,294.22 and approximately $154,468.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 702.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,873.86 or 0.82003156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00514410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00034212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,913.53 or 1.50836430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

