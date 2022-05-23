928 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.66.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $165.99 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

