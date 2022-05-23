Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $114.44. 180,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

