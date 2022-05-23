AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.74. 116,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

