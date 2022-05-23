Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GROW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

