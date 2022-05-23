Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 3,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,366. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

