Acoin (ACOIN) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $8,809.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.