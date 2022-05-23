Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE ADX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 194,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.