Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Add.xyz (ADD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $423,143.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.52 or 0.99955305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.