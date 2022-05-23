Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.