ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) & Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Critical Review

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nabtesco and ADS-TEC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.78%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 24.56% 29.14% 15.58% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabtesco and ADS-TEC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.02 $192.74 million $5.52 3.93 ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.26 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nabtesco beats ADS-TEC Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabtesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

