Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. 268,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

