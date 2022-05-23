AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report $132.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.55 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,835.72 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.