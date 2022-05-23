AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.67 and last traded at $117.67. Approximately 2,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AGCO by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,764,000 after buying an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AGCO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

