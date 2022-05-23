agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $35.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,996. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after acquiring an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in agilon health by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGL opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

