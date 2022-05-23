Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $26.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KERN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,404. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

