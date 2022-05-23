Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $273.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

