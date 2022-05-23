Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.89 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $101.89 million and $57.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00346231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00082839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.