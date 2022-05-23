Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. 3,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.