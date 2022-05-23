Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:ASTL opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$10.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

