Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 290,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.