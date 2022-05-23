Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Lantheus makes up 3.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.55. 16,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

