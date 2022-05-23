Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.