Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Trims Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,204 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for about 4.2% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 2.78% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $375.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,836. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

