Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 6.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.10 and last traded at $161.10. Approximately 6,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

