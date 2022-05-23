Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,537.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,708.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,127.46 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

