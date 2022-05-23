Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. 476,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

